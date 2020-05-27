Thomas Piketty: Capital and Ideology

In this thought-provoking sequel to his bestselling Capital in the Twenty-First Century, economist Thomas Piketty expands his focus on inequality to the prodigious “political-ideological repertoire” that constitutes the economic narratives of major nations. This description helps explain the book’s length of more than 1,000 pages, but even the more ponderous sections of Piketty’s tome reward the reader with refreshing and singular slants on history and ideology. Echoing the truism that change is the only inevitability, Piketty calls for more circumspection and greater discussion of the wider causes and remedies of inequality. getabstract

About the Author

Thomas Piketty, a professor at the Paris School of Economics, is the author of the bestselling Capital in the Twenty-First Century.