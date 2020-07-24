Ben S. Bernanke, Timothy F. Geithner and Henry M. Paulson Jr: Firefighting – The Financial Crisis and Its Lessons

Ben Bernanke, Timothy Geithner and Henry Paulson – as Federal Reserve chair, New York Fed president and Treasury secretary, respectively – played prominent roles in the US government’s response to the 2008 financial crisis. In this ultimate insiders’ report, the three central actors are free to be more honest than they could be at the time they toiled to save the global economy, and they acknowledge that financial innovation had far outpaced the ability of regulators to oversee it. This three-way memoir offers a deftly written reminder of the bad old days of the crash. getabstract

About the Authors:

Ben Bernanke was chair of the Federal Reserve from 2006 to 2014. Timothy Geithner was

president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and later Treasury secretary under President

Barack Obama. Henry Paulson was secretary of the Treasury from 2006 to 2009.