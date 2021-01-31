Robert D. Putnam: The Upswing – How America Came Together a Century Ago and How We Can Do It Again

With exhaustive data, illustrative charts and fascinating insight into America’s shifting popular attitudes, Robert Putnam – a sociologist and the author of the seminal social analysis, Bowling Alone – shows that US society, culture, politics and economics followed a remarkably similar arc over the past 125 years or so. From the extreme inequalities and divisiveness of the Gilded Age to the equalizing reforms of the Progressive Era and back again, Putnam – writing with social entrepreneur Shaylyn Romney Garrett – reminds Americans of the times when their country works best. It happens when society lifts all boats and balances between its core ideals of rugged individualism and opportunity for all. getabstract

About the Author

Political scientist Robert D. Putnam, a professor at Harvard University, earned the National Humanities Medal in 2012. He is the author of the seminal social study, Bowling Alone, and was one of the influential modern philosophers featured in BBC radio’s series, Morality in the 21st Century, moderated by the late Lord Rabbi Jonathan Sacks.